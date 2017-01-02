Flash - Nightlife hotspots under attack - France 24

© AFP | The shooting at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul recalled the horror of other Islamic militant attacks on club venues in Florida, Paris and Bali

ARIS (AFP) -

The New Year's Eve carnage in which 39 people were killed at an Istanbul nightclub is the latest attack by Islamic militants on places where people gather to dance.

Here are four of the main attacks:

- 'Dante's inferno' at the Bataclan -

On November 13, 2015, three armed men wearing explosive belts storm the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, killing 90 people during a gig by US rock group Eagles of Death Metal.

One attacker is killed by a police officer, while the other two detonate their explosive belts as security forces storm the building. Survivors are forced to climb over the bodies of the dead to escape, with one police officer describing it as "Dante's Inferno."

At the same time, other gunmen open fire on bars and restaurants in the city while others blow themselves up outside the Stade de France stadium.

Claimed by IS, the attacks kill 130 people and wound another 350 in the worst-ever terror attacks on French soil . . .