Obama's Farewell Address To Lay A Path Forward Under Trump | The Huffington Post

President Barack Obama will deliver a farewell address next week in his adopted hometown of Chicago, just 10 days before he hands over the Oval Office to President-elect Donald Trump.

Formally announcing the event in an email to supporters Monday, Obama said that the speech, inspired by George Washington’s farewell address in 1796, will both express gratitude and lay out a path forward, as Democrats attempt to recover from their electoral losses and mount an effective response to Trump’s presidency.

The tradition of a farewell address dates back to Washington, who “set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power,” Obama wrote.

On Sunday, Obama posted a series of tweets celebrating his administration’s achievements, much of which will be jeopardized under the incoming Trump administration.