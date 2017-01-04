Bana's mother recounts Syrian girl's dangerous escape from Aleppo

itting in her family’s new apartment in Turkey, Fatemah al-Abed still cannot believe they made it out of Aleppo alive.

She had feared government forces would wreak revenge on her and her daughter Bana, the seven-year-old girl whose tweets provided a window for the world into the destruction of her hometown, when the city fell last month.

She said in the final desperate days she debated whether to try her luck negotiating their release with the regime or attempt to smuggle the family out.