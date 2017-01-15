Bellevue Mosque Fire Was Arson: Police

Police have arrested a man in connection with the fire who has had contact with the mosque in the past

BELLEVUE, WA - Bellevue police confirmed at a Saturday press conference that the early-morning fire at the Islamic Center of Eastside was intentionally set, and said that the man arrested in connection with the fire has been arrested at the mosque before.

Police arrested Isaac Wayne Wilson, 37, near the scene of the fire Saturday. Bellevue Chief Steve Mylett said police decided to arrest Wilson after statements he made and after reviewing surveillance video of the scene. Mylett said that Wilson was arrested at the mosque last summer on assault charges. According to police records, there was an incident of intimidation at the mosque on Jan. 6.

The mosque has been in Bellevue for about 14 years, according to its website.

The Muslim Association of Puget Sound mosque in Redmond has been targeted by vandals in recent months. A sign outside the mosque was smashed before Christmas, the second such sign-smashing in two months there. Last week, police departments met with members of the local Muslim community about safety.