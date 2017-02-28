The Sept. 23, 2016 shows a poster 'Refugees not welcome' sticked on a city sign in the outskirts of Nauen, eastern Germany, one of several thousand hate crimes in Germany in 2016. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)
BERLIN (AP) — Migrants and their homes in Germany faced more than 3,500 attacks in 2016, a number that is "alarmingly high and cause for concern," a German official said Monday.
Germany sees "alarmingly high" number of anti-migrant crimes
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:43 PM
