Germany sees "alarmingly high" number of anti-migrant crimes

The Sept. 23, 2016 shows a poster 'Refugees not welcome' sticked on a city sign in the outskirts of Nauen, eastern Germany, one of several thousand hate crimes in Germany in 2016. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)

BERLIN (AP) — Migrants and their homes in Germany faced more than 3,500 attacks in 2016, a number that is "alarmingly high and cause for concern," a German official said Monday.