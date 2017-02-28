Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About And now for something completely different Articles: 344 Seeds: 7915 Comments: 88393 Since: Jul 2007

Police say more than 100 Jewish cemetery headstones damaged

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:17 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Northeast Philadelphia Police Detective Timothy McIntyre and a Philadelphia police officer look over tombstones that were vandalized at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. More than 100 headstones have been vandalized at the Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, damage discovered less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri, authorities said. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor