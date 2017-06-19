Newsvine

Dow Hits Another Record High as Amazon, Tech Stocks Soar

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares in Amazon reached an all-time high of $1,017 as investors digested the online giant's proposed acquisition of Whole Foods.

1.Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion

2. Grocery chain, retailer shares tumble on Amazon-Whole Foods deal

Full disclosure: i own shares of AMZN. 

Disclaimer: Nothing I posted here is meant to be a recommendation to buy or sell any stock...investing in stocks may result in a loss of some or all of your invested capital

