Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 356 Seeds: 8049 Comments: 92249 Since: Jul 2007

Trump administration threatens retribution against Alaska over Murkowski health votes

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: adn.com: Alaska
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 10:40 AM
Discuss:

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn't going to just let go of Sen. Lisa Murkowski's no vote Tuesday against debating Obamacare repeal.

Early Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to express displeasure with Murkowski's vote. By that afternoon, each of Alaska's two Republican senators had received a phone call from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke letting them know the vote had put Alaska's future with the administration in jeopardy.

The response follows Trump's no-holds-barred style of governing, even when it comes to his own party. It is his first strike of retaliation against Murkowski, however, despite her tendency to stray from the party line and the president's priorities.

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said the call from Zinke heralded a "troubling message."

"I'm not going to go into the details, but I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop," Sullivan said.

Related: These Two Women Senators Are The Real 'Mavericks' Of The GOP Health Care Vote 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor