As Republican members of Congress have tried and failed to follow through with their campaign promise of repealing Obamacare, President Donald Trump has threatened to eliminate some health benefits for members of Congress and their staffs.
“If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!” Trump tweeted Saturday.
Trump Threatened to Take Away Health Care From Members of Congress. Can He Do That?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 1:45 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment