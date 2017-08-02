Facebook started allowing users to self-identify as something other than male or female. Good. There may be some cynical ad-targeting motive at work, but as Facebook spokesman Will Hodges explains, "While to many this change may not mean much, for those it affects it means a great deal."
Gender: Facebook now has 56 categories to choose from, including cisgender, genderqueer, and intersex.
Wed Aug 2, 2017
