Fat People Can't Dance! (Or can they?)

Mainly, I'd like tom say-- Wow! We didn't see this coming!

Wow didn't see that one coming..this guy can dance!!! Please Share this video to BRIGHTEN SOMEONE"S DAY and Subscribe to my CHANNEL : http://www.youtube.com/user/ugoarimo Also If you're looking for Supplements Checkout : https://strength.com/military

MUSIC CREDIT: Soul Serenade - The Jimmy Castor Bunch

Damaged - Danity Kane

Sound recording

Instagram: http://instagram.com/theblackspiderman

Follow Me: https://twitter.com/theblackspiderm

Like my fan page: http://tiny.cc/jnpbyw