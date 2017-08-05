Newsweek Mocks 'Lazy Boy' Donald Trump On New Cover

President Donald Trump won’t want to hang this uncomplimentary magazine cover at any of his golf clubs.

Newsweek depicted the president as a junk food-eating television addict on the front of its next issue, dated Aug. 11.

Under the headline “LAZY BOY,” the edited photo shows Trump slumped in a recliner with a remote control in one hand and a Diet Coke in the other.

An open bag of Cheetos is perched on his lap while an empty McDonald’s hamburger carton is discarded on the floor.