Amazon: We're lowering Whole Foods prices on Monday

Alexa, lower the prices.

Amazon said Thursday that its takeover of Whole Foods (WFM) will close on Monday, and its first order of business will be to make some items more affordable, according to a release.

"Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, with more to come," the company said in a statement.

Items that will be marked down on Monday include organic avocados, organic brown eggs, organic salmon, almond butter, organic apples and organic rotisserie chicken. Amazon said it'll keep the markdowns coming, and that Amazon Prime members will get additional discounts at Whole Foods.