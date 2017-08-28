From Israel, Quiet Efforts Are Underway To Aid Civilians In Syria

The Israeli army facilitates the transfer of wounded Syrians to Israeli hospitals.

Fireizen-Weil was moved by images of the human tragedy happening next door; she still cannot get out of her head the image she saw in the news of a Syrian father holding his twin babies, killed in a chemical attack, unable to let go.

Late last year, she and other like-minded Israelis found each other on Facebook and organized prayer gatherings for Syria on the eve of the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

Then they started a grass-roots group and organized a fund drive for children's medical supplies. The group, called Just Beyond Our Border, has raised more than $500,000 from Israeli donors and U.S. Jewish organizations.