Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 359 Seeds: 8057 Comments: 93638 Since: Jul 2007

From Israel, Quiet Efforts Are Underway To Aid Civilians In Syria

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Israeli army facilitates the transfer of wounded Syrians to Israeli hospitals.

 Fireizen-Weil was moved by images of the human tragedy happening next door; she still cannot get out of her head the image she saw in the news of a Syrian father holding his twin babies, killed in a chemical attack, unable to let go.

Late last year, she and other like-minded Israelis found each other on Facebook and organized prayer gatherings for Syria on the eve of the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

Then they started a grass-roots group and organized a fund drive for children's medical supplies. The group, called Just Beyond Our Border, has raised more than $500,000 from Israeli donors and U.S. Jewish organizations.

Important related article: The suffering you don't think of in Syria

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor