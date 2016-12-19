Ivanka Trump Will Not Fix Women's Issues—She Will Distract From Them

For those of us who overdosed on Disney princess memorabilia growing up, good news: Thanks to Donald Trump and his legion of terrifying yet well-coiffed children, Americans are now closer to living in a monarchy than we have been since 1776. And Ivanka Trump—blond, pretty, well-mannered, given massive amounts of power over the citizenry thanks to nothing but her genetic makeup—is the closest thing we'll get to a princess. Which is how we'll all get to find out: Princesses are terrifying.

[...]

But before we get into the powerful symbolic role she's set up to play, it's worth revisiting Ivanka's actual contribution to Trump's "women's issues" policy, namely the family leave and child care proposal put forth by Trump during the campaign. By many estimates, it was a sexist mess: The paid-leave portion of the plan provided leave only after childbirth, and only for biological mothers; it did not cover paternal leave, same-sex or adoptive couples, or parents who requested leave to care for a sick child. The plan was credited to Ivanka, with Trump claiming she'd personally begged him to introduce it.