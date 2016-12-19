“Saudi Arabia’s 2016 execution total is fast approaching last year’s shocking high, with some 153 prisoners killed,” said Reprieve’s director Maya Foa in a press release. “Among those executed were political protesters, people arrested for alleged drug offenses, prisoners who were tortured into ‘confessions,’ and juveniles.”
Saudi Arabia Executes More Than 150 After Sentencing Them To Death In Secret Courts
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 8:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment