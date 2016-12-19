Newsvine

India court sentences militants to death over twin blasts

SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
An Indian court Monday sentenced two alleged leaders of a homegrown militant group and three others to death over twin bomb blasts in 2013 that killed 18 people.

Apart from the 18 dead, 131 people were wounded, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which carried out a probe into the case.

The group is thought to be the largest in a network of homegrown Islamic militant groups.

