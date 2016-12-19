Newsvine

John McCain, Chuck Schumer Call For Select Committee To Investigate Russia Hacks | The Huffington Post

“We need to get to the bottom of this, and we need to find out exactly what was done and what the implications of the attacks were, especially if they had an effect on our election,” McCain said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“There’s no doubt they were interfering, and no doubt there was a cyberattack,” the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee added.

