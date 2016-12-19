The so-called Islamic State is recruiting very young ‘martyrs’ for terror in Europe. But this kid in Germany was exceptional even by the cynical standards of ISIS.
The stalkers of the so-called Islamic State have been searching out, grooming and inciting young terrorists in France and Germany for more than a year now, and in the latest shocking incident, they appear to have used a boy who’s only 12 years old.
Germany's 12-Year-Old Terrorist
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 12:01 PM
