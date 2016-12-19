TERROR SWOOPS
Anti-terror cops carry out dawn raids on 200 flats, offices and mosques across Germany in massive crackdown on ISIS recruiters
Berlin 15th November 2016 - German police launched coordinated raids in ten of the country's 16 states hunting for supporters and recruiters of Islamic State among a Salafist group calling itself 'The True Religion'
Anti-terror cops carry out dawn raids on 200 flats, offices and mosques across Germany in massive crackdown on ISIS recruiters
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 12:18 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment