Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About And now for something completely different Articles: 341 Seeds: 7865 Comments: 87504 Since: Jul 2007

How To Wrap A Cat For Christmas

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By krishna-167929
Mon Dec 19, 2016 9:05 PM
Discuss:

Many cats have an aversion to being wrapped or being dressed up and are not toys. Please do not attempt to recreate this scene if your pet is unwilling to remain still.

Main channel: http://youtube.com/FlippyCat

What's the most difficult thing you've wrapped?

Many cats have an aversion to being wrapped or being dressed up and are not toys. Please do not attempt to recreate this scene if your pet is unwilling to remain still.

More of my Christmas videos:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbpuGmy0WKA&amp;list=PLU1ply59p5rtnhgS0FUhE9a2rb4g5-SFq&amp;index=2

See this featured/parody on Conan here:
http://teamcoco.com/blog/the-christmas-wrapping-cat-strikes-back-beware/

RIP Flippy:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMI_oLSes64

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor