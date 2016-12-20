How To Wrap A Cat For Christmas

Many cats have an aversion to being wrapped or being dressed up and are not toys. Please do not attempt to recreate this scene if your pet is unwilling to remain still.

Main channel: http://youtube.com/FlippyCat

What's the most difficult thing you've wrapped?

Many cats have an aversion to being wrapped or being dressed up and are not toys. Please do not attempt to recreate this scene if your pet is unwilling to remain still.

More of my Christmas videos:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbpuGmy0WKA&list=PLU1ply59p5rtnhgS0FUhE9a2rb4g5-SFq&index=2

See this featured/parody on Conan here:

http://teamcoco.com/blog/the-christmas-wrapping-cat-strikes-back-beware/

RIP Flippy:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMI_oLSes64