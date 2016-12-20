Texas teacher who had sex almost daily with 13-year-old student could face decades in prison

(Photo: Deirdra O'Regan/The Washington Post)

A Texas middle school teacher is facing felony charges after reportedly admitting to having a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student. Alexandria Vera says the boy’s family approved of the affair and were even supportive when she became pregnant.

Vera, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday, was initially charged with continuous sexual assault of a child, which carries a maximum punishment of life in prison. By pleading guilty to a lesser charge, her sentence was capped at 30 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.