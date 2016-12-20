Berlin Christmas Market Truck Attack: Police Eye Terrorism Link

Berlin Truck Simply Drove Over People: Witness 0:53
Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation into the carnage that unfolded Monday night in Breitscheidplatz, a popular public square in the center of the German capital where tourists and locals were enjoying a traditional pre-Christmas evening.
Police said the truck was "intentionally directed" into the crowd in an act of "probable terrorism."
