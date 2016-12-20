Truck Attacks: Low-Tech, Soft Target Terrorism Is Growing Threat

Scores Killed, Injured as Truck Plows Through Berlin Christmas Market 1:31

LONDON — Truck drivers who plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin and a crowd of pedestrians in Nice perpetrated exactly the kind of low-tech, vehicular attacks on soft targets that terrorism experts say are almost impossible to prevent.

Vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices are a well-established threat in Afghanistan and Iraq where motorcycles and pick-ups laden with explosives are driven towards security checkpoints or convoys of soldiers.

But the European incidents underscore fears that the use of vehicles as weapons in themselves is a growing threat in the United States and elsewhere in the West.