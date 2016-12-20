The man accused of planting bombs in New Jersey and New York City and then engaging cops in a shootout pleaded not guilty today to the alleged attack on several Linden, New Jersey, police officers.
A public defender entered a not guilty plea on the attempted murder charges on behalf of Ahmad Khan Rahimi this morning as Rahimi made a brief appearance in a New Jersey courtroom, where a high police presence surrounded him.
Not Guilty Plea Entered for NY, NJ Bombing Suspect in Attempted Murder of Police Officers
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 10:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment