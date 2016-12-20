Germany Weighs Stiff Fines for Social Media Sites That Carry Fake News | The Huffington Post

German politicians hope to quell rising extremism and eliminate hoaxes.

Germany is considering legislation that would impose stiff fines on social media sites that carry fake news.

Under the proposed measure in Germany, sites would have to remove fake news within 24 hours. Subjects targeted by the stories would also have the right to demand a retraction placed in a prominent spot on the site. The proposal would require major platforms like Facebook to staff an office in Germany to be responsive to complaints 24 hours a day, seven days a week.