Girl's death takes Egypt church bombing toll to 26

Wed Dec 21, 2016
Cairo (AFP) - A 10-year-old girl died Tuesday of wounds suffered in a Cairo church bombing this month, bringing the overall toll to 26 excluding the attacker, Egypt's health ministry said.

Magy Magdy died at dawn from shrapnel wounds to the head following the suicide bombing on December 11 that was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, it said in a statement.

The bombing during mass at the Saint Peter and Saint Paul church was the deadliest attack in recent memory to target Egypt's minority Coptic Christians.

