Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About And now for something completely different Articles: 341 Seeds: 7865 Comments: 87503 Since: Jul 2007

New Jersey Mayor Wants State Worker Fired After Woman's Hijab Is Yanked Off

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 4:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The mayor of Newark is demanding that a New Jersey state worker be fired and criminally prosecuted after the Labor Department employee was accused of tearing off the hijab of a woman in the office and throwing it to the ground.

The employee at the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, identified only as a 67-year-old man, was suspended without pay after he “ridiculed and assaulted” the woman, a city worker, by grabbing her hijab and throwing it to the floor at a Newark job resource center Dec. 5, Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement. Baraka is calling for the worker to be fired and investigated for a hate crime.

“This was an act of hate against the Islamic faith as well as an attack on her as a woman,” Baraka said. “In the present climate of violence against Muslims across America and around the world, hate crimes must be recognized for what they are and they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Hate crimes have risen across the nation since Donald Trump was elected president.

Important related article: The Spike In Hate Crimes Against Jews Should Worry All Minorities

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor