The Spike In Hate Crimes Against Jews Should Worry All Minorities

Seeded by krishna-167929
Wed Dec 21, 2016
The New York Police Department reported on Monday a 115 percent increase in bias crimes following the election – just another marker of the swell in hate incidents coinciding with Donald Trump’s ascendance to the presidency. The upsurge in harassment and intimidation has been amply documented and ranges from tearful to bizarre. But one finding in the NYPD report may give even the well-informed reader cause for pause: Most hate crime incidents were directed towards Jews.

