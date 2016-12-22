Suspect in Berlin Truck Attack Was Deemed 'Potential Risk,' Ordered Deported

BERLIN — The Tunisian man named as a suspect in Monday's truck ramming attack on a Berlin Christmas market had been investigated and was scheduled to be deported — but documents that held up the expulsion arrived two days after the deadly rampage, authorities said Wednesday.

Information about Amri from NRW was shared with a joint terror prevention center, and at one point he was under surveillance, Jäger said.

"Various authorities were watching him," he said.