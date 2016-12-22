BERLIN — The Tunisian man named as a suspect in Monday's truck ramming attack on a Berlin Christmas market had been investigated and was scheduled to be deported — but documents that held up the expulsion arrived two days after the deadly rampage, authorities said Wednesday.
Information about Amri from NRW was shared with a joint terror prevention center, and at one point he was under surveillance, Jäger said.
"Various authorities were watching him," he said.
Suspect in Berlin Truck Attack Was Deemed 'Potential Risk,' Ordered Deported
