Seeing Berlin attacked, Nice relives truck rampage horror

FILE - In this Sunday, July 17, 2016 file photo, a French flag stands among a floral tribute for the victims killed during a deadly attack, on the famed Boulevard des Anglais in Nice, southern France. Residents of the French Riviera city of Nice that lived through the truck rampage horror in July 2016, are reliving it this week following a chillingly similar narrative in Berlin. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

NICE, France (AP) — The nightmares returned to Catherine Cocampo this week — visions of a truck careening through crowds, leaving a trail of corpses behind it.

Residents of the French Riviera city of Nice lived through that nightmare in July, and are reliving it this week following Monday's chillingly similar narrative in Berlin.

Cocampo, a 57-year-old teacher, volunteered to give psychological support to victims after the truck attack on Nice's Bastille Day beach-side fireworks party, which killed 86 people. That attack was carried out by a Tunisian who claimed allegiance to Islamic State extremists.

