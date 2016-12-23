Newsvine

Woman Targeted In Islamophobic Attack Delivers Powerful Message To Her Assailant

“It doesn’t matter what’s on my head. It doesn’t matter the color of my skin,” she said in court. “We’re fighting for the same rights.”

A Minnesota woman attacked at an Applebee’s for speaking a foreign language delivered a powerful message to her assailant in court this week.

Asma Jama was in a booth with her family in October 2015, speaking their native language of Swahili, when fellow restaurant patron Jodie Burchard-Risch suddenly smashed a beer mug in her face.

Burchard-Brisch pleaded guilty to felony third-degree assault and was sentenced to six months in jail on Tuesday. After the sentencing, Jama spoke to her assailant in front of the court.

“Jodie, what you did to me that day wasn’t good. You should never do anything like that to anybody,” Jama said. “But I just wanted to tell you in front of everybody that I do forgive you. My religion teaches me to forgive...”

