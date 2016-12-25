Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About And now for something completely different Articles: 342 Seeds: 7874 Comments: 87669 Since: Jul 2007

Facebook, Twitter, Google sued by Orlando shooting victims' families

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 3:55 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The civil lawsuit claims Facebook, Twitter and Google allowed ISIS to use the social networks to spread extremist propaganda. Video provided by Newsy Newslook.

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook, Google and Twitter are being sued by the families of three victims slain in the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub for allegedly providing "material support" to the Islamic State.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor