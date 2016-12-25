The civil lawsuit claims Facebook, Twitter and Google allowed ISIS to use the social networks to spread extremist propaganda. Video provided by Newsy Newslook.
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook, Google and Twitter are being sued by the families of three victims slain in the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub for allegedly providing "material support" to the Islamic State.
Facebook, Twitter, Google sued by Orlando shooting victims' families
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016
