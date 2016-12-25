Newsvine

Pakistani Defense Minister Makes Nuclear Threat Against Israel After Fake News Provocation

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif responded to a made-up article with a real-life scare.

Pakistan’s defense minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, wrote a frightening Twitter post in response to a fake news article stating that Israel would attack Pakistan with nuclear weapons.

“Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh,” Asif wrote on Twitter Friday, referring to the Islamic State. “Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too.”

This isn’t the first time Pakistan’s defense minister has made a nuclear threat. In a September interview, Asif said he would be open to using nuclear weapons against India.

