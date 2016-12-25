Thousands Pledge To Stand By Neighbors Who Are Frightened Post-Election | The Huffington Post

NEW YORK ― In light of the uptick in acts of hate since Donald Trump was elected last week, one New Yorker decided to harness the power of social media to enlist people to accompany their neighbors on their commutes.

Kayla Santosuosso, deputy director of the Arab American Association of New York, received a message about a woman who was being harassed and threatened on the subway. “She was seeking someone to commute along with her,” Santosuosso told The Huffington Post. So she put up a Facebook post asking if anyone would be willing to help out.

Santosuosso assumed only a handful of friends would respond, but the next thing she knew, tons of people were messaging her, asking to be put on a backup list.