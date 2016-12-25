Black Man Gets KKK Members To Disavow By Befriending Them

“How can you hate me if you don’t even know me?” Daryl Davis asks in the new documentary “Accidental Courtesy.”

Daryl Davis, an accomplished keyboardist who has worked with Chuck Berry and Little Richard, has quite the side interest.

For the past few decades the black musician, actor and author has made it his mission to befriend people in hate groups like the Klu Klux Klan by calmly confronting them with the question:

“How can you hate me if you don’t even know me?”

His quest is the subject of the new documentary “Accidental Courtesy,” directed by Matt Ornstein and released on Dec. 9.

Though Davis’ approach may seem dangerous, he has explained his logic.