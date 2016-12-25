Justice, Iranian style: Brutal public hangings to crackdown on dissent - Al Arabiya English

Iran’s present administration can only be described as a terrorist regime, which uses various violent methods with which to intimidate the population, showing the citizens of cities, towns and villages across the country, how dissenters will pay the ultimate price through capital punishment, should they speak out against the clerical regime, and the most visual form of terror comes in the shape of public hangings.

Cranes are frequently used in executions, with the victim hauled upwards by the neck, to ensure that his neck isn’t broken in a swift kill, and that the agony is prolonged. Where in cases of makeshift gallows, the condemned is stood on a tub or suchlike, and to ensure gradual strangulation and a slow death, the object they are standing on is kicked from beneath them, and the fall is a short one.

Such are the twisted minds that set up these executions, they ensure that young children stand to watch these macabre events with the rest of the crowd, quite often. The younger siblings of teenagers view the execution of their loved one, who dies in agony as asphyxiation slowly shuts down the brain.