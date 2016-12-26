Newsvine

AfD blames Angela Merkel's immigration policy for Berlin Christmas market attack

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Mon Dec 26, 2016
  • Terror attacker drove 32-ton truck through Christmas market in Berlin last night
  • Angela Merkel has faced political pressure over open-doors immigration policy
  • Far-right AfD group has lashed out over her stance in the wake of the attack 
  • Reports suggest police have arrested the wrong man over the terror atrocity 
  • Mrs Merkel visited the scene of the killings and laid white roses where people fell

