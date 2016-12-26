- Terror attacker drove 32-ton truck through Christmas market in Berlin last night
- Angela Merkel has faced political pressure over open-doors immigration policy
- Far-right AfD group has lashed out over her stance in the wake of the attack
- Reports suggest police have arrested the wrong man over the terror atrocity
- Mrs Merkel visited the scene of the killings and laid white roses where people fell
AfD blames Angela Merkel's immigration policy for Berlin Christmas market attack
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment