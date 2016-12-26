Barack Obama Says He Could Have 'Mobilized A Majority' If He'd Been Able To Run Again

“The majority does buy into the notion of one America that is tolerant and diverse and open,” he said.

After Obama’s eight years in the White House, a majority of Americans do believe in an America that’s “tolerant and diverse and open,” the president told Axelrod.

“You know, I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I ― if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said.