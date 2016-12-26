The party “has clearly forgotten the original meaning of its own name.”
Vladimir Putin praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, saying he had his finger on the pulse of U.S. society, and launched a scathing attack on the Democrats, saying they had forgotten the meaning of their own name and were sore losers.
Putin Says Democrats Sore Losers, Praises Trump
