Putin Says Democrats Sore Losers, Praises Trump

SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:10 AM
The party “has clearly forgotten the original meaning of its own name.”

Vladimir Putin praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, saying he had his finger on the pulse of U.S. society, and launched a scathing attack on the Democrats, saying they had forgotten the meaning of their own name and were sore losers.

