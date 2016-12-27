Newsvine

King of Bahrain hosts Hanukka candlelighting

The Kingdom of Bahrain hosted a candlelighting ceremony for Hanukka, which led to a video of local men wearing kaffiyehs and Orthodox Jews dancing together.The Muslim monarchy of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a candle lighting ceremony on Saturday night attended by the local Jewish community, area businessmen and other local Bahrainis. The Hasidic dancing was captured on video and posted on YouTube.

