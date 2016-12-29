File photo: Chinese military patrol Xinjiang province Getty Images
Police shot dead four attackers after they crashed a vehicle in Communist Party offices.
Four terrorists have been killed in Xinjiang province in Western China after driving a car into a government building and setting off an explosive device. One bystander is believed to have been killed before police shot dead the four attackers.
Xinjiang: Terror attack leaves 5 dead in China's Muslim province
