Xinjiang: Terror attack leaves 5 dead in China's Muslim province

Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: ibtimes.co.uk
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:19 AM
File photo: Chinese military patrol Xinjiang province Getty Images

Police shot dead four attackers after they crashed a vehicle in Communist Party offices.

Four terrorists have been killed in Xinjiang province in Western China after driving a car into a government building and setting off an explosive device. One bystander is believed to have been killed before police shot dead the four attackers.

 

