3 Humanitarian Crises The World Needs To Pay More Attention To In 2017

In 2016, the world failed to properly acknowledge some dire situations.

This year we watched Aleppo, Mosul and the refugee crisis unfold, but there are many other conflict stories that went untold.

As 2016 comes to a close, we watch as bloodied and injured civilians evacuate Aleppo; innocent families struggle to survive in the urban war zone of Mosul with no safe escape routes; and refugees continue drowning during the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean. Tragically, those are just a few stories out of many that devastated the globe in the last 12 months.

We end the year with about 65 million people ― the most since World War II – uprooted from their homes, primarily by war, civil unrest and violent insurgencies. After steady increases year on year, the United Nations recently announced a record humanitarian appeal for 2017 – $22.2 billion to support some 93 million people in need of assistance in 33 countries across the globe. Humanitarian groups like Mercy Corps, my organization, are stretched more than we ever have been.

And while every once in a while a single photo makes the world stop and pay attention, many people in the crossfire of conflict will never have their stories told. In addition to Syria, Iraq and the Mediterranean crisis, here are three humanitarian crises we can’t ignore in 2017.