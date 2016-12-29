Newsvine

Donald Trump Tricks The Media Into Crediting Him For Creating More U.S. Jobs

SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
President-elect Donald Trump took credit Wednesday for bringing a total of 8,000 jobs to the U.S., when those jobs were part of a previously announced commitment that there’s no evidence Trump was involved in. 

During brief remarks outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said 5,000 jobs at Sprint Wireless would be returning to the U.S. from abroad and 3,000 would be created at OneWeb “because of what’s happening and the spirit and the hope.”

Media outlets quickly ran with the news that Trump was bringing jobs back to the U.S., in some cases connecting it to the president-elect’s intervention at Carrier several weeks ago that kept 800 jobs at the company from moving to Mexico. 

[...]

Several hours after Trump’s Wednesday remarks, when Sprint confirmed that the jobs had been previously announced, the president-elect continued to take credit.

 

