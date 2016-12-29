Republican Congress to investigate Russia, Trump | McClatchy DC

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrapped up Congress’ 2016 session as he called for a Senate Intelligence Committee review of possible Russian interference of American elections. Cliff Owen AP

WASHINGTON - Leading Republican lawmakers have set themselves on a collision course with President-elect Donald Trump with their decision to probe deeply into whether Russia interfered with the just-passed U.S. election.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., finds himself in the spotlight as his Senate Intelligence Committee undertakes to investigate whether Russia engaged in cyber hacking to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave the nod to Burr’s committee to pursue an investigation a day after a bipartisan group of senators issued a statement calling for a probe.

“This simply cannot be a partisan issue,” McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Monday, adding that “the Russians are not our friends.”