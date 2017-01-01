Nixon's Viet-Nam Treachery

Now we know Nixon lied. A newfound cache of notes, left by H.R. Haldeman, his closest aid, showed that Nixon directed his campaign's efforts to scuttle the peace talks, which he feared could give his opponent, Vice-President Hubert H. Humphrey, an edge in the 1968 election. On Oct. 22, 1968, he ordered Haldeman to "money wrench" the initiative.