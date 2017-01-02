Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About And now for something completely different Articles: 343 Seeds: 7887 Comments: 87965 Since: Jul 2007

10-year-old girl used as human bomb in Nigeria New Year's Eve attack

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 8:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The girl approached a crowd buying noodles from a food vendor in the Customs area of the city around 9:30 pm on Saturday and detonated her explosives, they said.

"The girl walked towards the crowd but she blew up before she could reach her target," said witness Grema Usman who lives in the area.

"(Judging) from her corpse the girl was around 10 years old," Usman said. "The girl was clearly not more than 10 and this could have made her too nervous, making her to detonate the explosives prematurely," the aid worker suggested.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor