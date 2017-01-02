10-year-old girl used as human bomb in Nigeria New Year's Eve attack

The girl approached a crowd buying noodles from a food vendor in the Customs area of the city around 9:30 pm on Saturday and detonated her explosives, they said.

"The girl walked towards the crowd but she blew up before she could reach her target," said witness Grema Usman who lives in the area.

"(Judging) from her corpse the girl was around 10 years old," Usman said. "The girl was clearly not more than 10 and this could have made her too nervous, making her to detonate the explosives prematurely," the aid worker suggested.