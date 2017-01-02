Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About And now for something completely different Articles: 343 Seeds: 7896 Comments: 88162 Since: Jul 2007

In Istanbul nightclub, gunman picked off the wounded

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 8:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"He shot one shot, so we thought - I thought - it was some angry or drunk man ... But a few seconds later, we heard a machine gun," Asmar told Reuters from his hospital bed.

"I was hiding behind the table, sitting on the floor, but my shoulder must have been exposed. He was shooting us on the floor ... I acted dead so he didn't keep shooting me," he said.

The lone gunman, still at large, shot dead a police officer and a civilian at the door before walking in and opening fire at random. Witnesses said he shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest). Islamic State claimed responsibility.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor