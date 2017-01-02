Rebecca Ferguson Says She'll Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration If She Can Sing 'Strange Fruit'

Rebecca Ferguson, X Factor runner-up in 2010, took to Twitter to make the statement.
British singer Rebecca Ferguson has said she will accept Donald Trump’s invitation to perform at his inauguration - but only if she can sing the civil rights anthem ‘Strange Fruit’ made famous by Billie Holiday.
The X Factor star from Liverpool took to Twitter to make the provocative statement ahead of the Washington ceremony later this month.
“I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing ‘Strange Fruit’, a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.”
Related:
1. Billie Holiday - "Strange Fruit" [video]"
2. SOUTHERN LIGHTS: Recalling the horrors of lynchings
3. Trump's campaign leader appears to tweet for lynching of AG Lynch