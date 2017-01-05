Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About And now for something completely different Articles: 342 Seeds: 7889 Comments: 88073 Since: Jul 2007

Three would-be teenage suicide bombers killed in Nigeria

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 11:31 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In August 2014, Madagali fell to Boko Haram jihadists but was reclaimed two months later, although attacks continue (AFP Photo/NIGERIAN ARMY PRESS SERVICE)

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - Three teenage girls suspected of planning a triple suicide bomb attack in a town frequently targeted by Boko Haram have been shot dead, a local government official said on Thursday.

"Explosives strapped to two of the girls exploded from the impact of the shooting, while those on the third girl were defused by soldiers," he added.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor