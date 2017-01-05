Three would-be teenage suicide bombers killed in Nigeria

In August 2014, Madagali fell to Boko Haram jihadists but was reclaimed two months later, although attacks continue (AFP Photo/NIGERIAN ARMY PRESS SERVICE)

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - Three teenage girls suspected of planning a triple suicide bomb attack in a town frequently targeted by Boko Haram have been shot dead, a local government official said on Thursday.

"Explosives strapped to two of the girls exploded from the impact of the shooting, while those on the third girl were defused by soldiers," he added.